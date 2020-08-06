More heat with little rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hot 90s with feels like readings around 100 this afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms have impacted a few areas, briefly dropping temperatures into the 70s. The activity was mainly along and east of I-75. For the rest of the evening mostly stray showers here and there of which a few may linger into mid-evening.
A rather benign weather pattern holds through the weekend. Although rain chances are likely each day nothing widespread until next week. Until then summer heat and humidity has firm grip with lows low 70s and highs low-mid 90s with feels like readings 100-105°.
Scattered showers Sunday become likely early next week.
Thursday NOAA updated the 2020 hurricane season outlook which now calls for 19-25 named storms (winds of 39mph+). Conditions are in place for an extremely active season.
Already a record setting nine storms with 2 becoming hurricanes, forecasters say 95% of storms form during the peak of the season August, September and October.
As a reminder, the outlook is for overall seasonal activity, and it is not a landfall forecast. Landfalls are largely determined by short-term weather patterns which are typically only predictable within about a week of a storm potentially reaching the coastline.
The main emphasis is on people being preparedness. #track #tropics #walbweatherapp
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.