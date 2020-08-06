Local businessman appointed to economic development board of directors

MILLER CO., Ga. (WALB) - This week, Gov. Brian Kemp named seven people to the Georgia Economic Development Board.
Living in Miller County and President of Premier Enterprises in Bainbridge, Jay Wells said he’s excited to get started and bring more investments to Southwest Georgia.
“There are so many opportunities that are out there, and our job as individuals, and of course as a member of this team now, is to educate people that we come in contact with that might be interested in moving industries in our area,” said Wells.
Big things are already in the works.
Wells said the company, Paerosol Global, is coming to Decatur County and planning to invest $17 million and create 140 new jobs.
“From everything I’ve read and the discussions I’ve had, it took numerous local economic development teams working in conjunction with the state and also with existing industries. They were instrumental in getting this company to come in,” explained Wells.
Wells said this is a perfect example of working together, and it’s what we need to make sure our area continues to thrive.
As he gets started with the rest of the board, he says he’s ready to learn more about the film and music industry and bringing more of it to Southwest Georgia, along with a few other big industries in the state, like small businesses and agribusiness.
“That’s one of the things that I hope to see...more of our land that’s not being utilized now, that we can utilize for other alternative agriculture. We oftentimes think about bringing new industries in, and of course, that’s so important, but it’s also important that we continue to support the existing industries that are here,” explained Wells.
Hit hard in the past with Hurricane Michael and now a pandemic, Wells said he’s looking forward to what the future holds in economic development, making sure Southwest Georgia has a seat at the table.
“I think that we’ve got a good team in place, and with the right infrastructure improvements, we will be more than competitive when it comes to attracting these new industries in Southwest Georgia,” said Wells.
Wells commended Gov. Kemp for his commitment to rural areas like Southwest Georgia.
