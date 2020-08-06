Georgia governor plans special session to fix tax bill

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says that he plans to call a special session of the state legislature in order to fix a technical error on a bill that exempts hurricane relief payments from certain taxes.
Kemp said in a statement that he signed House Bill 105 Wednesday despite the problem. The bill shields farmers from having to pay state income tax on relief payments received after 2018′s Hurricane Michael. It also imposes a 50-cent tax on ride-hailing services, taxis and limousines instead of leaving them subject to higher, regular sales taxes.
Kemp said the bill was assigned an incorrect tracking number during the legislative process, which could open it to a legal challenge.
