GDC addresses COVID-19 safety concerns for inmates

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One sister told WALB she’s concerned for her brother’s safety inside Valdosta State Prison. She says according to her brother, nothing is being done with those catching COVID-19.
We are hearing from the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) on what they say they are doing to keep inmates safe.
A spokesperson gave us a list of things they are doing to protect inmates at all facilities.
This includes more soap and hand sanitizer for staff, screening and temperature checks for employees, and more cleaning and sanitation even on vehicles.
The GDC said there is no visitation to any facility. Staff and inmates were all given three sneeze and cough masks. All state facilities are treated with chemical fogging routinely.
Those showing COVID symptoms are sent to medical. From there, they will be evaluated and referred for any testing.
Inmates who are symptomatic will be isolated while waiting for results. Those non-symptomatic will be put in a 14-day security quarantine while waiting for results.
”I know you can’t do a lot with them being in prison, I definitely wanted to voice my opinion on the situation. For them to come home safe and then you already have other violence going on and now the coronavirus, it’s been plenty of night my nights been sleepless because I want to figure up you know at least what’s going on,” said Lacole, the sister of an inmate.
We spoke to Lacole on Thursday and shared with her the new information. She says a lot mentioned by GDC is not what we are hearing from inmates inside.
She tells me she has not heard from her brother today but hopes that the Department of Corrections addresses her concerns and starts doing something about it.
The GDC’s COVID data still shows five inmates testing positive, three recovered, and 52 positive cases with staff.
