Ga. lawmakers call for more aide with unemployment cases during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia lawmakers are demanding change within the Georgia Department of Labor.
Senator Ed Harbison said there are too few employees handling unemployment cases and it’s creating a hardship for people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said there are also more fraud cases which are taking up time for employees to investigate. Harbison said if the department of labor is short staffed, he believes it should be focusing on the people who are struggling to make ends meet.
“These are people, these are not just numbers with faceless people,” said Harbison. “They are people with real problems and we need to come up with real solutions to deal with it.”
Harbison said this is a dire situation and is requesting new action for new problems created by coroanavirus. The demand is for Butler and his staff to listen to the cries not only from lawmakers, but from their constituents who need help during these trying times.
