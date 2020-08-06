The heat will out do the shower and thunderstorms through the weekend. Highs in the middle to upper 90s and heat index numbers reaching near 105 each afternoon through Sunday. Rain chance 20% Today only reaches 40% Sunday. There may be a few more thunderstorms in the eastern counties. Next week marks a change in the rain chances and heat. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely each afternoon. That moderates heat back to seasonable levels.