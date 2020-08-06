Family member concerned for incarcerated brother at Ware State Prison

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - A woman says she’s outraged after a disturbance was reported at Ware State Prison in Waycross.
The latest reports say the facility was on lockdown after a golf cart was set on fire and several windows were broken.
Letitia Williams says her brother is an inmate at the prison.
She says the lockdown has been going on for about a month due to an inmate getting stabbed.
We reached out to the department to learn more. We haven’t received an answer, but according to their website, there was a death investigation on July 17.
Williams describes the conversation she says she had with her brother after learning of the most recent disturbance.
“So by this time I’m talking to my brother and he says ‘I think they have taken over the prison’, he is not sure because he is on lockdown, he can only see so much. And surely, that was happening,” said Williams.
She says she’s not been able to communicate with her brother since that call Saturday. She says she called the prison several times and has been hung up on and told they can’t release any information.
“I’m very upset and I’m very worried about my brother out there because he does have illnesses and due to the fact that COVID -19 is in that prison, this is so nasty and so unsanitary. They have no water, they are not feeding them, they don’t have any power. That’s terrible that they are treating them like animals. My brother is not a violent criminal. None of those guys deserve that,” said Williams.
Reports say more than 30 staffers tested positive at the prison, and more than 20 inmates did also. More than a dozen are listed as recovered.
Williams urges everyone who has loved ones inside to speak up.
“I’m going to do everything in my power to protect my brother. I’m just really upset and very angry. Highly pissed off about the situation, but I’m not going to step down, I’m going to keep speaking about it. The situation that is going on in that prison is not right and it’s not fair and I will not be quiet about it,” said Williams.
