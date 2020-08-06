City commissioners consider amending dangerous dog ordinance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Talks over Albany’s dangerous dog ordinance continue after two residents addressed the city commission about an attack.
Nadine Harris and Aaron Favors were the first to speak at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.
Harris went first and recalled how her husband was attacked by two Rottweilers.
“On that morning, my husband was mowing the lawn when I heard the dog, which I thought was a little dog. I didn’t go out and check because I thought everything was okay. Then I heard two vicious, big dogs fighting. After I while I went out to check. I found my husband lying flat on his back, fighting for his life,” said Harris.
Favors told commissioners several people have been afraid to walk around the Country Club Estates neighborhood since the attack.
“We are voters, we are taxpayers, and I don’t think I should have to take my gun to go take my trash out, or to my mailbox, or my family members, or any other members here. These dogs should have been put down,” said Favors.
These two came forward after the dogs were returned to the owner by the animal control board, despite the attack.
City Attorney Nathan Davis says that the city is challenging this decision with a petition to the superior court.
The owner of the two Rottweilers actually spoke to the city commission back in June, asking them to remove a section of the current dangerous dog ordinance.
“That particular young lady came to the commission, wanting the commission to drop the surety bond requirement. Because she could not get the bond. And as we did our research, we also found she couldn’t get the bond based on what was being offered by the insurance companies,” said Commissioner Demetrius Young.
Commissioner Young says that since the surety bonds are not available, the commission will consider removing that requirement from the current ordinance.
However, he says this isn't the commission's way of relaxing their dangerous dog policy.
“We are not decreasing the standards of the law. What we are trying to do is get something that is allowable, and doable. But we are actually raising the standards because at the end of the day, the surety bond is only $50,000. We have talked about no less than 100,000 for a type of insurance that the owner would be able to get.”
