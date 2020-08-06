APD investigates early morning shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is patrolling and investigating in the Thornton Drive area of the city, searching for two shooting suspects.
They are looking for a man who was wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants, and a woman who was wearing a white shirt and black pants and is armed with a gun.
The two were seen running from the Luxury Inn around 7:05 a.m. after a 27-year old man was shot.
There is no information on the victim’s condition at this time.
Officers are canvassing the area searching for the two individuals. If anyone has information, please call APD at 229-431-2100.
