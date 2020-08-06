Albany Tech to honor graduates virtually Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Recent Albany Technical College graduates will be honored this weekend — virtually that is.
Students who completed their technical certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees will be celebrated with a virtual graduation ceremony.
The ceremony is Saturday, at 3 p.m.
The ceremony will rerun Sunday on ASU TV at 9 a.m., 1 and 9 p.m.
Albany Tech President Dr. Anthony Parker said the celebration is needed now more than ever.
”It’s important that they be recognized, especially during a period when we have a lot of bad news. It gives us the belief and knowledge that we are going to get through this,” Parker said. “We are going to be better and stronger as a community. And these individuals are going to take a leadership roll in helping us be better.”
Students who graduated this spring will also have the opportunity to walk in the spring 2021 graduation ceremony if COVID allows.
Where to watch:
