Albany-Dougherty Census Committee encourages participation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The time is now for you to complete the census!
56.8 percent of Albany and Dougherty County citizens have completed the 2020 census form.
That means that over 30,000 residents are still not being counted. And they won’t be counted until the next census, which won’t happen until 2030.
Kerrie Davis with the Albany-Dougherty Census Complete Count Committee says that if those people don’t participate, city and county government will be shorted money and resources that would otherwise benefit the community.
“Typically, you have a per citizen cost that’s associated with the census. So, it’s really important for us to get an accurate number and an accurate count of people who are here so that we can get funding that will support the actual population. Things like how many schools need to be built, how many teachers need to be hired, how many people have been born. All of that is determined by people filling out the census form,” said Davis.
You can also win a $25 gift card through the census committee.
First, complete the census by clicking here.
Then, follow the steps in the Facebook post below.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.