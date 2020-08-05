The Terrell Academy Eagles come into the 2020 season young yet determined

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Terrell Academy Eagles have just three returning starters on their football roster for the 2020 season.
Despite this lack of experience, they tell me they’ll be able to make up that ground come week zero.
Senior running back Robert Stevenson said, ”We definitely have a lot of young guys and they’re ready to play. You know, we lost a lot of seniors last year but they’re learning quick so we should be good here.”
“We make it up in speed. Last year we didn’t have the speed like we do this year. A lot of big guys left and a lot of small guys came in,” said senior defensive lineman, Dylan Lewis.
Due to the two-week delay because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the GISA has reduced the playoffs to three rounds.
Stevenson said they aren’t worried about that change.
The Eagles aren't strangers to the post-season.
Winning state as recently as 2009 and seeing the playoffs six times since.
“We just practice for every week, prepare for every game. So, we don’t really look too far into the future,” said Stevenson.
Head Coach Bill Murdock told me he’s been really impressed with how his players are approaching the season.
“I’ve been really impressed with the attitude these kids have had and the coach’s enthusiasm and that goes a long way. With us being so young, I think we were pretty experienced the last two years, I don’t think it would’ve hurt us as bad as it is this year, but that’s life,” said Murdock. “We’re getting to play the game that we love, so that’s fine.”
Lewis said if everyone does their job they’ll be able to hit the ground running when the season starts despite their stacked schedule.
“We truly have to put in the work, that’s all that counts. Lift weights, do what you’re supposed to do, get here on time, don’t be late, and we can execute plays if we do that,” said Lewis.
“Our schedule is extremely tough. We don’t have an automatic win anywhere in the bunch. But, we’ve always played a tough schedule,” said Murdock.
