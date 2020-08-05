REPORTS: A top California HS football player and USC commit said he’s playing his senior year at Valdosta High School

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - According to several reports, one of the top California High School football players committed to USC, said he will play his senior year of high school football for Rush Propst.
USC quarterback commit Jake Garcia will play his senior year of football for the Valdosta Wildcats.
Head Coach Rush Propst told me he’s heard these “rumors” but said Garcia is not enrolled at Valdosta.
If Garcia does transfer to Valdosta, Propst said he’ll let Garcia try out for the team.
As for how Garcia picked Valdosta; he’s quoted in 247 sports saying:
"That's a big-time program. Football is huge in the South so I'm looking forward to the experience."
We’ll keep you updated as we learn new information.
