Rain chances slim until next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Only a few are cooling off as isolated showers and thunderstorms pop-up across SGA. Rain tapers off early evening however a few showers and storms may linger a tad longer.
Not much of change the rest of the week with little relief from the summer heat and humidity. Nights warm and muggy with lows low 70s while highs hold low-mid 90s with feels like readings 100-105° continue.
Wetter weather becomes likely Sunday into early next week.
In the tropics, “Isaias” is history. The storm moved into Canada last night. Right now the tropics are rather quiet.
