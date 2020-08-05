PCOM graduate program offers students unique opportunities

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - PCOM South Georgia’s new graduate program will begin this fall.
The masters of science in biomedical sciences program is unique in multiple ways.
One being it prepares students as they set their sights on professional school, preparing academically.
”Expanding my knowledge and building upon my professional networking opportunities,” Courtney Cook, graduate student and Sylvester native, said.
Cook said the opportunity to join this program caught her attention for a few different reasons.
“I decided to get my masters and that would be more preparation and just more knowledge to build upon so the transition will be a little easier for me,” said Cook.
Integrating classes with the medical students for their first year is another point Cook said drew her to apply.
“The credit hours or the learning that they will do in the first year is embedded within the doctor of osteopathic medicine program,” said Dr. Edward Shaw, program director, said.
Shaw said while this is a unique opportunity, they are also working with regional universities if students want to do research with a professor.
Students will also have the opportunity to work with medical simulation, something he said is expanding across the country.
”They were even before COVID, and certainly afterward, being able to do things and learn techniques, maybe not on a person, has really come to the forefront,” said Shaw.
This program is set to give students the foundation they need heading into medical school.
Shaw said they’re excited to get the program started, with around 12 of the 15 students from Georgia.
“Many of those are from South Georgia, which we really were hoping to target and offer something that they could take advantage of,” said Shaw.
Shaw said they will start lecture classes virtually this fall.
