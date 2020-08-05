Moultrie Police Dept. to prepare children for school with backpack giveaway

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department is preparing children for this upcoming school year by giving out backpacks with school supplies.
“This is the best interaction we could get with the kids to replace that one-on-one interaction we used to get during National Night Out,” Michael Cox, Moultrie police deputy chief, said.
Still sending kids off to school, but in a safer way.
Cox and Capt. Freddie Williams said the department used to put on a fun event, with food and school supplies before the start of the school year.
“National Night Out was always a big event for us here in Moultrie. Everyone looks forward to coming out and having fun, and enjoying each other’s company,” said Williams.
Because of COVID-19, they figured this was the best way to show students they’re still there for them — especially during such an unprecedented time.
“They’re coming to the police department, they’re actually being handed the bookbags by the officers, and we’re still going to have hot dogs like we would,” Cox said.
“I think that what we’re doing is going to show the kids that we are still here to support them,” said Williams.
Around 400 backpacks will be packed with school supply necessities, including face masks, donated by Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Event details: The event will be Thursday, at the Moultrie Police Department, from 4-6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.