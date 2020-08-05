BPS officers save man’s life

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Thanks to the quick actions of two Bainbridge Public Safety officers, a South Georgia man’s life has been saved.

Officers Maria Bonilla and Rob Green were called out to Water Street over the weekend.

When they got there, they found family members giving CPR to a man who didn’t have a pulse and wasn’t breathing.

The officers took over until EMS arrived.

Now, the family says the man the officers helped is in stable condition at the hospital.

