2 arrested in Lee Co. guns, drugs incident

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Almost six pounds of marijuana and four guns were seized when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office went to tell people they have to move out of a mobile home and now, a man and a woman are behind bars on drug and gun charges.
Nowlin Chase Owens and Kristen Marshall are being held in the Lee County Jail, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Deputies responded to a home in the 700 block of U.S. Highway 82 on July 30, to serve a “move out order,” according to the sheriff’s office.
No one was home, but with a search warrant, narcotics agents found six pounds of marijuana, four firearms, including an AK-47 style pistol with a 75 round magazine. Tools to package and weigh marijuana for sale and an automatic money counter were also found.
Owens and Marshall were arrested the following day. Investigators said Owens had $3,880 in cash when he was arrested.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division agents said the investigation is still active, and there could be more arrests.
