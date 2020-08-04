Valdosta daycare under investigation, parent speaks out

“The safety and security of our children is always our top priority. We have a “face-to-name” procedure to ensure that each child is accounted for as we transition from playground to classroom. The teachers involved in this incident did not adequately follow this procedure and have been terminated. We will continue to provide our staff with the highest quality training and support, which will include specific information about anticipating and preventing this kind of incident in the future. We have already implemented additional playground transition procedures to ensure all children have arrived safely into the building. We will continue to support the ongoing investigation regarding this incident and will assist licensing authorities in any way possible.”