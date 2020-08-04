A state of the art indoor training facility has just been completed at Georgia Southwestern

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the first of its kind in the Peach Belt Conference.
This state of the art indoor training facility is up and operating at Georgia Southwestern State University.
This facility is catered for the softball, baseball, and soccer teams.
Head Softball Coach, Nicole Levering said it’ll only elevate their game both on the field and with recruiting.
So far, there’s been a $1.2 million investment in this project.
Athletic Director, Mike Leeder, told me this is something they’ve been looking forward too for a long time.
Amid COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, he said this facility is now more beneficial than ever for their sports programs.
“75,000 square feet, so there’s a lot of opportunity to spread out. This is accessible 24 hours a day, so we can break them up into smaller groups as need be, not just for the hitting and pitching part, but with the strength and conditioning part, as well. So, a lot of opportunities to get better even with the social distancing environment, this facility will certainly help that,” said Leeder.
Levering added: “We want to get better every day. And now that we have an upgrade to our facilities, that does nothing but enhance us and help us to get better every day. So, I know my girls are getting excited to get in here. You know, we just feel thankful and blessed to have this opportunity to hopefully increase the program’s success and bring some stellar athletes in here.”
The locker room is still under construction.
Leeder said they’re waiting on additional funding to complete that project.
Aug. 15 is the first day teams can use the facility.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.