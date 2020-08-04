Sister concerned for brother in Valdosta State Prison amid COVID-19 pandemic

“I think that there are like 50 staff members that have tested positive, 16 recovered and only one inmate that has tested positive. And I just feel like that is impossible for 50 staff members to have it and only one inmate contracting the virus. So either they are not reporting it or they are not testing them. I have inside information that basically they are not being tested and people that have been tested positive for it are still in the general population,” said Lacole.