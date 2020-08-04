Rain hit or miss

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Not much rain but some got wet as isolated showers and thunderstorms moved across across SGA. Drying out early evening for another warm and muggy night. Almost a carbon copy tomorrow with most staying dry while a few get wet. All will feel summer heat and humidity as temperatures remain near to slightly above average. Warm/muggy nights with lows low 70s and afternoons heat up as highs top mid 90s but feeling much hotter 100-105°.