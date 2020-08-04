Rain hit or miss

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Not much rain but some got wet as isolated showers and thunderstorms moved across across SGA. Drying out early evening for another warm and muggy night. Almost a carbon copy tomorrow with most staying dry while a few get wet. All will feel summer heat and humidity as temperatures remain near to slightly above average. Warm/muggy nights with lows low 70s and afternoons heat up as highs top mid 90s but feeling much hotter 100-105°.
Rain chances gradually rise into the weekend becoming likely by Sunday into next week.
In the tropics, “Isaias” weakening as it rapidly moves across the northeast. In its wake, widespread damage from the Carolinas northward including homes destroyed, power outages and flooding. “Isaias” leaves the U.S. pushing into Canada later tonight.
