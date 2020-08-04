Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Americans eat more than seven billion of these each year, and they’ve loved every minute of it! Today, we celebrate the cookie that’s near and dear to our hearts and our waistlines.
August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!
Ruth Graves Wakefield is credited with creating the cookie in 1937. Legend has it, she actually invented the cookie by accident.
Wakefield one day planned on making regular chocolate cookies at the Toll House Inn where worked. She ran out of bakers chocolate, and improvised by throwing in chips of semi-sweet chocolate. Much to her surprise, the chocolate did not mix well with the cookie and instead, it filled up with tasty chunks of chocolate.
This fortunate turn of events led to the emergence of the chocolate chip cookie and the birth of the Toll House company.
The rest is history!
