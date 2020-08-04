Dougherty Co. commissioners approve Radium Springs fencing project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Radium Springs is still under construction Its latest project, which includes re-fencing the entire property, is just the most recent improvement Dougherty County Commissioners approved.
District Two Commissioner Victor Edwards said this re-fencing project will allow the space to better serve the community.
“On Monday at the commissioner meeting, the commission board approved the fencing improvement. We want to give more room where the memorial will be set. So the fencing will be further back,” said Edwards.
County Engineering Manager Jeremy Brown said the changes to the current fencing will make it easier for the county to maintain.
Brown said it will also help keep your family safer.
“The old fence behind us right now is starting to deteriorate. It does cause a lot of maintenance issues, with painting and cleaning and pressure washing. The new decorative aluminum fencing that we are going to be putting up will be a little more maintenance friendly. It’s just going to look better and provide a little more security to the park,” said Brown.
Although the total Radium Springs reconstruction is not set to be complete for a few months, evidence of the re-fencing project will be seen sooner than many might expect.
“Well, generally once the commission approves, we’ve gotta shuffle around contracts and get the insurance requirements all together. That usually takes about 30 days. I think the contract time is another 30 days, so hopefully within the next two months, everything should be up and done,” said Brown.
