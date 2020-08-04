Cairo Fire Dept. employees get child seat safety certification

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Employees at the Cairo Fire Department are all child seat safety technicians and they just received their latest training to maintain their certification.
Fire Chief William Schafer said they offer another level of safety for kids, through this certification.
“There are a lot of things that we show a lot of people, and they have no idea once we show them. They’ll say ‘I didn’t know that. I thought it was done right,‘” said Schafer.
Schafer said they get the certification every two years.
“We responded to an accident to where the child was actually in the seat, but the seat wasn’t properly restrained, and the seat was laying in the floorboard of the car. The child was unharmed, thank goodness,” said Schafer.
A real-life scenario like this is what Schafer said is the driving factor to continue this certification.
“If the seat had been properly installed, it would’ve stayed up in the seat,” Schafer said.
Six hours of continuing education is also required — keeping each firefighter updated on car seat and vehicle changes.
“They have to do five different seat installs, and they have to at least participate in one event,” said Schafer.
Roadblocks with Georgia State Patrol and the Cairo Police Department include car seat inspections, which the fire department can administer, making sure the child and car seat are properly secured.
“Just to try to keep our kids safe in the event of a car accident. Just make sure they’re properly restrained and the car seat is properly installed,” said Schafer.
A technician at the department can secure anyone’s car seat. They ask you to call and make an appointment first at (229) 377-3293.
