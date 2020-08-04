AT&T donates to Wiregrass Tech’s device loan program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - AT&T has donated $2,000 to support Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation’s device loan program.
The Wiregrass Foundation launched an electronic device loan program in the spring when instruction moved online because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The foundation will continue the device loan program, even though face-to-face instruction is returning in the fall.
This will ensure students are able to access their classes outside of the classroom and in case there is a shift to online during the semester because of COVID, according to Wiregrass.
“The outbreak of the coronavirus helped us identify a new way to assist and support students,” Dr. Tina Anderson, Wiregrass president, said. “We are very appreciative of AT&T’s support of this new student program and their donation will allow us to expand the number of devices available for loan to students.”
