Archbold hospital system sees 9 new deaths in weekly numbers
Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | August 4, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated August 4 at 12:12 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In its latest weekly report, Archbold hospital system saw an uptick in COVID-19 related deaths.

The hospital system saw an increase of nine COVID-19 deaths in the past week.

Below are the numbers from the past seven days:

  • New positive results - 94
  • New negative results - 521
  • New hospital admissions - 32
  • New deaths - 9

Below are the total COVID-19 numbers for all Archbold facilities since testing began in March:

  • Total positive results - 1,111
  • Total negative results - 7,059
  • Total hospital admissions - 438
  • Total deaths - 75

Below are the current number of COVID-19 patients at each Archbold facility:

  • Archbold Memorial Hospital - 38
  • Brooks County Hospital - 1
  • Grady General Hospital - 3
  • Mitchell County Hospital - 3
  • Northside Center for Behavioral and Psychiatric Care - 7

The hospital system also released its COVID-19 patients in nursing homes.

Those numbers are:

  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home - 0
  • Mitchell Convalescent Center - 0
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home - 28

