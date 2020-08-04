Archbold hospital system sees 9 new deaths in weekly numbers

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In its latest weekly report, Archbold hospital system saw an uptick in COVID-19 related deaths.
The hospital system saw an increase of nine COVID-19 deaths in the past week.
Below are the numbers from the past seven days:
- New positive results - 94
- New negative results - 521
- New hospital admissions - 32
- New deaths - 9
Below are the total COVID-19 numbers for all Archbold facilities since testing began in March:
- Total positive results - 1,111
- Total negative results - 7,059
- Total hospital admissions - 438
- Total deaths - 75
Below are the current number of COVID-19 patients at each Archbold facility:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital - 38
- Brooks County Hospital - 1
- Grady General Hospital - 3
- Mitchell County Hospital - 3
- Northside Center for Behavioral and Psychiatric Care - 7
The hospital system also released its COVID-19 patients in nursing homes.
Those numbers are:
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home - 0
- Mitchell Convalescent Center - 0
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home - 28
