APD needs help identifying men in gun-pointing incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two men in an incident where one of them pointed a gun at a store clerk.
Police said two men entered a South Slappey Boulevard store around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
One of the men was wearing a white shirt and shorts and the second man was wearing a red shirt and black shorts, according to police.
The clerk told police the man in the white shirt entered the store without a face mask and they asked him to put one on while in the store.
“The male became furious and left the store after causing a scene. The second male grabbed a phone charger then walked to the counter,” an incident report states. “While at the counter, he began to yell at the (clerk) for refusing service to his friend for not wearing a mask. The (clerk) then asked him to leave the store and refuse to serve him. He began yelling, then reached (into) his pocket and pulled out a handgun.”
The report states the man with the gun banged it on the glass and pointed it at the store clerk.
The two men then left the store in an unknown truck, according to police.
Anyone with information on the two men is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
