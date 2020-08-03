Tips for setting up a virtual learning environment for students

“I just ask that parents and students give themselves grace. This is a challenging, challenging time, and learning a new format of the way of learning and doing it under these conditions is challenging. Right now, that No. 1 topic on my mind is social, emotional wellness for our students. It’s the No. 1 topic on most educators time, how are they doing? So before we get into the standard‚ before we get into ‘did you master this concept,‘ give yourself grace and I hope every educator out here is asking this question, ‘how are you doing?’ And let’s connect and then once we get that going, the learning will come,” said Page.