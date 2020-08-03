Thomasville residents discuss proposed sign ordinance

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday night, people in Thomasville gave their input on a proposed sign ordinance.
“It’s been four years since we brought up the sign ordinance,” said City Planner Kenneth Thompson.
Which is why Thompson said it was important to hold the public meeting, so they could hear the public’s concerns as they move forward with the adoption and approval of the proposed sign ordinance.
One of the proposed changes they’re looking to make is changing the historic impact area to an urban center area.
“Seven-hundred and fifty feet within any nationally registered historic district has certain sign limitations and regulations. We’re actually looking to define that just based on observation, on the needs of the community and the character of the place,” said Thompson
The use of feather flags is part of the proposed ordinance that one business owner thinks should be altered.
“We need to let people know that we’ve got financing, 12-month financing, 18 months, and we put it on the feather flags,” said Bobby Dollar, the owner of Bobby Dollar Appliance Consultants.
Dollar said feather flags are a good thing if used in the right way.
Thompson said comments like these are what they plan to address in the next meeting.
“We will address these comments and look to propose a code moving forward. We hope to move as quickly as possible, but we want to make sure everyone’s comfortable and on board with it first,” said Thompson.
After giving suggestions for the ordinance, some also made a point to thank the commission for holding Monday’s meeting.
“We want to make sure that everyone understands that this is a transparent process,” said Thompson.
The next planning and zoning commission meeting will be held in September.
You can find more information on the proposed sign ordinance on the City of Thomasville’s website.
