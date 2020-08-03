Steiner: Phoebe facilities in Albany admitted over 100 COVID-19 patients in July

Hospital system releases Monday COVID-19 numbers

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. (Source: WALB)
August 3, 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In July, Phoebe facilities in Albany admitted over 100 COVID-19 patients, according to the hospital system.

On Monday, Phoebe released its latest COVID-19 numbers.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the hospital system:

  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 64
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 13
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
  • Total inpatients recovered – 577
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 121
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 32

“At Phoebe, we are on day 147 of our battle with COVID-19,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said. “It has taken amazing strength, stamina and teamwork to get this far, and unfortunately, the fight is far from over. In June, we admitted 47 COVID-19 patients to our hospitals in Albany. In July, that number jumped to 176, and over the last week, we have had COVID-19 patients in all of our hospitals for the first time in about three months. We appreciate the encouragement our community continues to give the Phoebe Family, but the best way to support our healthcare heroes is to do all you can to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Number of COVID-19 Patients Admitted At Albany Phoebe Facilities In The Past Two Months


Month Number of COVID-19 patients
July 176
June 47

“We’ve all grown weary of COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, but we must continue to follow them,” Steiner said. “We will not have a healthy economy again until we have a healthy community, and we cannot have a healthy community if people are unwilling to wear masks, avoid crowds and practice proper hand hygiene."

Steiner said following those recommendations will not only “help bring relief to our tireless healthcare workers, but it will help keep you and your family safe.”

