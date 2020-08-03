Steiner: Phoebe facilities in Albany admitted over 100 COVID-19 patients in July

“At Phoebe, we are on day 147 of our battle with COVID-19,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said. “It has taken amazing strength, stamina and teamwork to get this far, and unfortunately, the fight is far from over. In June, we admitted 47 COVID-19 patients to our hospitals in Albany. In July, that number jumped to 176, and over the last week, we have had COVID-19 patients in all of our hospitals for the first time in about three months. We appreciate the encouragement our community continues to give the Phoebe Family, but the best way to support our healthcare heroes is to do all you can to prevent the spread of the virus.”