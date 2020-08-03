Pelham Hornets gearing up for the 2020 season

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The start of the 2020 high school football season is just over a month away.
The Pelham Hornets believe this is the year they’ll break through that glass ceiling and reach the state championship game.
For the past five seasons, Head Coach Dondrial Pinkins has led the Hornets to the playoffs.
Reaching the semi-finals the past two years.
In 2020 they’re looking for their first-ever championship berth.
Senior quarterback, Brantley Shiver said, ”Leadership from the team. I believe we haven’t had that in the past, but that is something we have this year. I believe it’s our year.”
To get there Pinkins told me they’re focused on the blue and gold.
“Right now, just focusing on Pelham, that’s all we can do. Right now is come out and focus on the things we could do better and week by week we’ll take that opponent one at a time and do what we need to do to be victorious at the end of the night,” said Pinkins.
In 2019 Pelham’s defense shut out six teams and their offense put up 60 plus points four times.
Maintaining that type of success is exactly what Senior Defensive End, Davion Rhodes, wants the Hornets to build.
“We know everybody wants that state ring, but you know, to build a tradition of a winning team, that’s even bigger than winning a state title.,” said Rhodes.
Due to COVID-19, teams across the state have had to work through several setbacks, like not having summer camps.
Rhodes told me he’s happy there’s finally a sense of normalcy on the field, again.
“We’ve been out for three-plus months, so you know, to be able to come back and get back in the pads, and throw it up a little bit, that’s excited,” said Rhodes.
With several returning starters, Pinkins said they’ll be ready when the time comes.
“With the push back of the season, you know if we get to play it, we still have time to make those preparations and we’ll be where we need to be when it’s time to be there,” said Pinkins.
The Hornets are slated to open the season against rival Mitchell County.
