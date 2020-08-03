NFL player, Ga. native donates 1,500 masks

MONTEZUMA, Ga. (WALB) - Former University of Georgia standout and current NFL player Roquan Smith may be gearing up for the NFL season, but his thoughts are also on his hometown.
In an effort to help combat COVID-19 in Macon County, where he starred as a high school linebacker before going on to a record-setting career, Smith is donating 1,500 face masks that will be distributed to residents.
The mask distribution is part of “Mask Up Macon County,” which is an extension of “Mask Up Sumter.”
Smith is regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in UGA’s illustrious history and was drafted as the eighth overall pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2018 NFL season.
