Lee County varsity football practice suspended until at least Wednesday

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Varsity football practice has been canceled until Wednesday for the Lee County Trojans.
This after two players test positive for Coronavirus, according to school officials.
Athletic Director, Hank Wright, said all players who were in quote “close contact” with those that tested positive are quarantining.
9th-grade practice will go on as scheduled.
Wright said there’s a three-hour window between 9th-grade and Varsity practice, so they didn’t find it necessary to cancel both.
Wright told me they have a strong plan in place to keep players safe.... so no changes will be made once practice resumes.
Wright said they also urge all players to make smart choices outside of practice.
”I educate the coaches and they in turn educate the kids on making wise decisions. You know, and don’t put yourself in situations where you’re in close contact with others for extended periods of time. And yes, that is discussed with the players and for the most part, they’ve done a great job with it,” said Wright.
Wright continued, “The kids, they’re very disappointed because they were going to put on pads today and they were looking forward to that, to taking the next step with the practices. And they’re very disappointed, we’ve got some very upset parents and upset kids. But, we feel this is what we need to do at this time.”
They’re waiting on additional guidance from the Health Department.
