ICYMI: Kemp extends COVID-19 executive orders

ATLANTA (WALB) - On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders for extending the public health state of emergency and current COVID-19 safety measures amid the pandemic.
“The fight against COVID-19 continues, and these executive orders reaffirm our commitment to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians. As our state ramps up testing, expands hospital surge capacity and provides staffing, supplies and resources to cities and counties throughout Georgia, we urge local officials to enforce the rules and restrictions detailed in these orders,” Kemp said. “When businesses, restaurants, venues, and citizens follow the guidelines carefully crafted by data, science, and the Georgia Department of Public Health, we will take our next measured step forward.”
The public health emergency has been extended to Sept. 10, until 11:59 p.m. The order allows for “enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing, and healthcare capacity.”
The second executive order runs through Aug. 15, until 11:59 p.m.
It requires:
- Social distancing
- Bans gatherings of more than 50 people, unless there is six feet between each person
- Outlines mandatory criteria for businesses
- Requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile, among other provisions.
“While government plays an important role in fighting this pandemic, the people of our great state will ultimately be the ones who defeat this virus,” Kemp said. “We continue to encourage fellow Georgians to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash their hands regularly, and follow public health guidance. Together, we will flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia.”
Read the executive orders below:
