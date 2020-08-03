Hot, humid and mostly dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered evening showers are diminishing however a few showers may linger past midnight. not. For the next couple of days, rain chances are slim therefore mostly dry the next couple of days. Rain chances gradually rise through the week becoming scattered Friday and likely over the weekend.
Near to slightly above average temperatures hold with lows low 70s and highs mid 90s but feeling much hotter 100-105°.
In the tropics, “Isaias” regains hurricane strength prior to landfall along the Carolina coast later tonight. The storm slowly weakens as it moves northward the next few days impacting areas in its path with strong winds and heavy rain.
