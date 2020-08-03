Football practices canceled after Lee Co. players test positive for COVID-19

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two Lee County High School football players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Athletic Director Hank Wright.
Wright said those in “close contact” have been quarantined.
Monday and Tuesday’s practices for the varsity team have been canceled.
Wright said the ninth grade team is practicing like normal.
Wright said he is waiting on additional guidance from the health department.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.