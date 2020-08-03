Dougherty Co. gets ‘healthiest county’ grant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A $100,000 “Dougherty Fresh” project is underway — all to increase access to healthy, nutritious foods in Albany neighborhoods.
The grant is part of the Healthiest Cities and Counties Challenge.
Aetna Foundation funds it.
Dougherty County was one of 20 teams nationwide chosen to participate in the challenge.
Dougherty County, Flint River Fresh and the UGA Extension Service are the three organizations leading the challenge.
Assistant County Administrator Scott Addison said the initiative will not be successful without your participation.
”What we are looking for is involvement throughout the community. We want to identify certain areas that are interested and want to be involved in this. We are not looking to establish something and walk away. We want community involvement so that this project can be sustainable. And identify certain areas that the community would like to see more access so this can move forward and produce healthy foods for them from here on out,” said Addison.
In the coming weeks, Dougherty County leaders will ask for input from neighborhoods that may need easier access to healthy foods.
