Chehaw implements COVID-19 protocols during pandemic

“You’ll notice some arrows on the ground that will take you through the zoo, so you’re not getting as close to people as you normally would. We are disinfecting up to three times a day, certain high touch areas. So the viewing glass on the reptile house and on the meerkats because we know children like to touch it. We are not doing the interactive feedings and educational programs, but we hope to find a way to bring that back soon,” Morgan Burnette, Chehaw director of guest and public relations.