Tybee Island prepares to face Isaias

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Tybee Island city manager Shawn Gillen says no one will be allowed to swim on Sunday or Monday because of unsafe water conditions.
Gillen says the city is preparing for the hurricane by walking through its hurricane checklist. He says their back up pumps for the sewer system are ready in case they need them.
Tybee City Hall will also be closed on Monday. Most staff travel in from off the island and they want to play it safe in case of any flooding.
If you do go out onto the beach, you are advised to look at the lifeguard stand for the color flag that’s waving. They are calling Sunday and Monday double red flag days, which means people can’t go swimming.
“Surfers and people with kayaks are still allowed as long as you have a floatation device,” said Gillen. “This is a restriction for swimmers only in the water. It’s a standard rough surf, double red flag scenario.”
Gillen says people should just pay attention to any and all alerts from CEMA and the mayor, so they can plan accordingly.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.