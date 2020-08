ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly fair and dry conditions continue for this evening. Mainly sunny on Sunday with only a slight chance for isolated t-storms. Scattered t-storms will be possible on Monday mainly in our far eastern counties. A slight chance for isolated t-storms holds into much of the upcoming week. Temperatures stay near or slightly above-average for much of the week. Isaias will pass well to our east with no impacts expected in SWGA.