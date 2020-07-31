Weekend drier but hotter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clusters of showers and thunderstorms covered portions of SGA this afternoon. Early evening much drier however clouds linger. Partial clearing overnight as lows drop into the low-mid 70s.
For the weekend, morning clouds give way to to abundant sunshine much drier but hotter Saturday as highs top low-mid 90s. with feels like readings above 100°. Hot and humid conditions continue Sunday with a few cooling showers and storms around.
Not much relief from the heat next week as highs hold low-mid 90s and lows low 70s however each day brings about a 40-50% chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
In the tropics, Hurricane Isaias continues through the Caribbean with an east coast impact beginning late Friday. The projected track of “Isaias” stays east of SGA moving the storm northward along the eastern seaboard. Stay tuned for updates.
