THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - ”This is the smartest thing for us to do for our university and our athletic program,” said Thomas University Athletic Director, Rick Pearce.
Thomas University is the third and latest Sun Conference school to say they aren’t competing this fall.
Health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic played a major role in this decision.
Pearce said once student-athletes arrive on campus they’ll have to quarantine.
”It’s a hard decision, but I think we made the right decision. We want our kids to be safe and everyone around them to be safe. So, the university decided to make it a 14-day quarantine when they come in and we also have them get tested before they come in. So, we’re trying to cover all of our bases so the kids can have some type of experience for the fall, even if we’re not competing in our conference,” said Pearce.
Speaking with Pearce, he told me the numerous road games, especially those in Florida, where Coronavirus cases are still rising.
He said that made it clear it isn’t in their best interest to play this fall.
The more than 15 international student-athletes on the men's soccer team have decided to not be on campus in the fall.
So, men's soccer isn't training this year.
But, the women’s soccer and both cross country teams will.
“The grand scheme of things, I just want everybody to be safe. That’s my job, to keep people are safe as we possibly can. We’ll try to keep it as normal as we can but still doing the things we’re supposed too by social distancing on the field,” said Pearce.
Pearce said scholarships will be honored.
More information on TU’s reopening plan can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.