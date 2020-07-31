“This is the smartest thing for us to do for our university and our athletic program.”

”It’s a hard decision, but I think we made the right decision. We want our kids to be safe and everyone around them to be safe. So, the university decided to make it a 14-day quarantine when they come in and we also have them get tested before they come in. So, we’re trying to cover all of our bases so the kids can have some type of experience for the fall, even if we’re not competing in our conference,” said Pearce.