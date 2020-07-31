LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Softball returns to the diamond in just over a week.
The 6-A state runner-up said they’ll need to kick it in high gear to be ready by Aug. 11.
“We plan on coming in and doing two-a-days,” said Head Coach Dwayne Suggs.
He said this will give them the needed time to work on fundamentals and schemes.
“A lot of things here are different at practice,” said senior shortstop, Rebekah Cooper.
Right now, teams can’t use their dugouts.
Equipment is sanitized after each use and players have to social distance when they aren't on the field.
Despite numerous obstacles, Cooper said they’ll be ready to defend their region title by game one.
“I think we’re definitely going to be prepared and ready, because we’ve been out here working every day, putting in extra hours,” said Cooper.
Suggs told me they know things can change at a moment’s notice but he said they can’t afford to focus on the what-ifs.
“Every day, you know, different decisions made every day that may change our season. Right now we’re focused on we’re going to play until the end of the year,” said Suggs. “Whatever happens and if we get halfway through the season and changes are made, we’ve got to with what’s best for the safety of our kids.”
Senior pitcher, Julianna Franklin said they’re looking to make another trip to Columbus.
“I’m really excited. It’s finally senior year. And we’re going to be playing these last couple of games. I just think it’s going to be a really fun season. Even though all this COVID-19 stuff is going, I think we’ll make the most of it,” said Franklin.
The Trojans are set to open their season at home against Lowndes Aug. 11.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.