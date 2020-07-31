Phoebe releases Friday COVID-19 numbers

“This has been a busy week for hospitals throughout Georgia, treating large numbers of COVID-19 and non-COVID patients. It makes us keenly aware of the challenges we could face this fall if hospitals see an influx of flu patients and COVID-19 patients at the same time. We are pleased the Department of Public Health and Grady Health System are leading an effort to establish a statewide regional coordinating center to enhance hospitals’ ability to work together efficiently to find appropriate care for patients when individual hospitals reach maximum capacity,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO.