Phoebe releases Friday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe hospital system released its latest COVID-19 numbers, showing both a small uptick in deaths at Phoebe Main but also in those recovered from the virus.
As of noon on Friday, these are the hospital system’s latest COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 68
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 9
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 552
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 121
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 32
On July 27, the total number of deaths at Phoebe Main was 118. Also on July 27, the total number of patients recovered was 528.
“This has been a busy week for hospitals throughout Georgia, treating large numbers of COVID-19 and non-COVID patients. It makes us keenly aware of the challenges we could face this fall if hospitals see an influx of flu patients and COVID-19 patients at the same time. We are pleased the Department of Public Health and Grady Health System are leading an effort to establish a statewide regional coordinating center to enhance hospitals’ ability to work together efficiently to find appropriate care for patients when individual hospitals reach maximum capacity,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO.
Steiner said to “avoid a severe crisis in the fall,” Phoebe urges Georgians to get a flu shot when made available and to continue to take precautions against the coronavirus.
“We have never had to hospitalize or intubate anyone because they wore a mask,” Steiner said. “We know wearing masks, avoiding close contact with others and practicing proper hand hygiene give us the best protection against the virus, and we continue to encourage everyone to practice those simple actions.”
