Phoebe reacts to claims regarding COVID-19 testing protocols

“We follow proper medical protocols regarding testing and treatment of all patients. We do not order unnecessary tests or generate additional costs for a patient when it will not change the clinical course. We perform COVID-19 testing on every patient admitted to our hospitals and every time it is medically indicated for a patient. While it is not ethically or professionally appropriate for a hospital to perform such tests on a decedent, the coroner has the right and ability to perform COVID-19 tests on deceased individuals. We are in contact with Mr. Fowler and are committed to working with him on a process that serves families, provides him with the data he requests, and protects our responsibility to our patients. It is important to note that a positive COVID-19 test result at the time of death does not necessarily indicate COVID-19 as the cause of death,” said Dr. Black.