Partnership announced to expand broadband service

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Over the next few years, more people will be able to access broadband internet in Colquitt County.
Colquitt EMC and Windstream announced their joint effort on Friday, bringing this service to the area.
This makes Moultrie one of the first Gig City's in Georgia.
According to a press release, the partners “will share responsibility for expanding the kinetic fiber-optic broadband network” reaching rural areas in Georgia.
President of Operations for Windstream in Georgia, J. Berkshire, said the pandemic accelerates the need for broadband access like this.
”During the pandemic, we’ve had to shelter-in-place and do different things that we’ve done before. We’ve all got to adjust to that. This is one aspect that will certainly help that tremendously. Finding relationships like this with organizations who are ready to come to the table and talk about opportunities in a joint venture, it just makes sense,” said Berkshire.
A partnership like this is something District 172 Representative Sam Watson said they’ve been working on in the general assembly for several years.
Commissioner for Georgia Department of Community Affairs Christopher Nunn said they’re excited about this announcement to provide essentials for Georgians.
“This is a great partnership, it’s a great investment, and I think it’s a great model that we can use across the state. Broadband is more important than it’s ever been, and it doesn’t matter whether it’s to improve the quality of life, educate your child, or to go to work,” said Watson.
“It’s an exciting day because all the work the state has been doing to address and identify the issue, really the rubber meets the road where good partnerships like this come together to serve unserved Georgians,” said Nunn.
Colquitt EMC and Windstream will now start planning sessions for the expansion.
