My Senior: Darrell Starling Jr.

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Pelham High School.
Darrell Starling Jr. played varsity football and basketball for the Hornets all four years.
He's since traded in the blue and gold for red and white.
This fall he's continuing his football career with the Troy Trojans.
“Troy was always like when they offered me, I knew there was something special about the school. Like, my heart was always there,” said Starling.
Starling told me he didn’t always believe playing collegiate ball would be his reality.
But, after his first offer, he never thought that way again.
“I was crying and stuff. I went and told my mom, because I was going to give up on football and everything. I had to tell my mom and everything that I had my first offer. It made me motivate myself and gave me more confidence to push harder and strive for more,” said Starling.
As Starling gets ready for his freshman year of college... he says he'll miss his time playing for the Hornets.
“It was fun. Like, you’re going to remember those days forever. Like, I’m already missing them now that I’m in college. We bonded and it was a lot of memories, a lot of good memories,” said Starling.
Starling will join the Trojans in the fall and major in engineering.
