Moultrie Lions Club, Moultrie church holds Friday food giveaway

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Food shortage is a problem facing many families and three organizations in Colquitt County are lending a helping hand.
“COVID-19 is no respecter of whether or not you have the finances or not. We’ve had people drive by in Corvettes. We’ve had people drive through in Hummers. We’ve had people drive through and their vehicle break down. But they all had one common need. They needed food, and they were not comfortable going into a grocery store to get it,” Brenda Arnold, event organizer, said.
Food shortages are a serious problem facing many families and farmers are being restricted from selling produce.
But, Memorial Baptist Church, the Colquitt County Association of Educators, partnered with the Moultrie Lions Club, held its fifth USDA delivery process Friday.
Arnold said these food distribution events are vital to the health and well-being of the community.
“We have given out four truckloads already the whole month of June. We did every Friday in June. This is our fifth truckload. And we’ll be getting another truckload in September,” said Arnold.
Arnold said servicing her community is important to her.
She said the high demand for food distribution events has increased dramatically since the pandemic began.
“So the food bank usually did anywhere from 25 to 30 families a week. It’s up to 25 and 30 a day. So there’s a huge need for this,” said Arnold.
She said people from all over the region have come to gather boxes.
“So, it’s not just going into Colquitt County, and we’re okay with that, as long as we are learning to trust people to say I have somebody to give it to,” said Arnold.
