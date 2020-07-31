Mimi Jones, Albany native captured in famous civil rights photo, dies at 73

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany native and centerpiece of an iconic civil rights photo, Mimi Jones, died last Sunday in Roxbury, Massachusetts.
Jones was most known for participating in a “swim-in” at the Monson Motor Lodge Hotel in St. Augustine on June 18, 1964. Several other protestors from Albany were also there.
During the swim in, the hotel manager was pictured pouring acid into a swimming pool full of protesters. The images shocked the country and played a role in leading to change.
Jones was only 17-years-old at the time.
While in Albany, Jones walked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and she was also one of the six girls to integrate Albany High School in 1965, then going by the name Mamie Nell Ford.
Filmmaker Clennon King, who made a documentary in 2017 about the Civil Rights Movement in St. Augustine called “Passage at St. Augustine,” shared the news of Jones’s passing on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.